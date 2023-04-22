Grass Valley Farmers Market starts today
The Saturday Farmers Market in Grass Valley starts today in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, according to the Grass Valley Farmers Market website.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Grass Valley Farmers Market starts today
The Saturday Farmers Market in Grass Valley starts today in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, according to the Grass Valley Farmers Market website.
The market begins at 8 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m., according to the website. Expanded space will be in front of JC Penney.
The market accepts EBT and are participants of California’s Market Match Program, the website states.
The Saturday market lasts until Nov. 19, according to the website. The Tuesday Farmers Market, also located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, begins May 2.
The Thursday Night Market, held on Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley, will take place on June 8, 15 and 22 this year, the website states. That market takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information, go to https://gvfarmersmarket.org/.
— The Union staff
Live scanner feed here: