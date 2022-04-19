Grass Valley Farmers Market on the move

It’s that time of year again! The Grass Valley Farmers Market will open on Saturday, April 23, in a new location. The past two years the market was held in the parking lot of Kmart at McKnight Crossing. The new Target store, currently under construction, will replace Kmart. And the Farmers Market must move. The new location will be in the front of ReMax Real Estate office in the Pine Creek shopping center.

This seasonal market, formerly called “The Growers’ Market,” has operated on Saturdays in Nevada County since 1980. It takes place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Vendors include many local and small California farms, craft artisans, and specialty food businesses. Certified organic, pesticide-free, and non-GMO produce is available along with an assortment of baked goods, fresh fish, local olive oil, handmade tamales, sourdough bread, fresh almond milk, pasture raised eggs, grass-fed meats, micro-greens, and more. Participants also include jewelry and fabric artists, ceramicists and a producer of natural bath products. This year, a new Ethiopian hot food vendor will be serving up some Eritrean specialties.

The Tuesday market will be held in the Raley’s parking lot at the Pine Creek Shopping Center in Grass Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where it has been for several years. New vendors continue to add to the market’s diversity. Local arepa company, La Guaira Bistro, will be joining this year. This market is particularly convenient for busy weekday shoppers that want fresh, local produce as well as a traditional supermarket and other businesses at the Pine Creek Shopping Center.

On June 23, the popular Thursday Night Market returns to Grass Valley. This large downtown summer festival, hosted in partnership with the Grass Valley Downtown Association, takes place on Mill and E. Main St. in downtown Grass Valley. The farmers, as well as an assortment of local crafters, hot food and live music will grace the streets of our historic downtown from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every week through the end of July.

Nevada City Farmers Market also begins on May 1 in the same location. It is located at the bottom of Broad Street along Union Street.

Patti Bess is a cookbook author and freelance writer who has written food and travel pieces in more than 20 magazines

Photo by Jade Benetatos