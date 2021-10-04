Grass Valley eyes property acquisition

The Grass Valley City Council approved the purchase of the property at 131 Colfax Avenue at their Sept. 28 meeting. The intent is to move forward with intersection enhancements at the confluence of Colfax Avenue, Hansen Way, Tinloy and Neal streets where they merge, explained City Manager Tim Kiser.

“It’s an odd setup and we would like to create a smoother flow for traffic and pedestrians right now,” he said. “Part of it could be a roundabout — everything under the freeway. It will not be a true circle, approximately kidney shaped. And we’ll keep the traffic signal at South Auburn and Neal Street to redirect traffic.”

It is currently a preliminary design, Kiser noted, as the city is seeking transportation grants to fund the project.

“We could go after funding this fall and then get going on the final design. But it’ll probably take at least a year to complete the design, the environmental impact report and permits. Yet since it was up for sale, we decided to close a gap.”

There is also consideration of providing a sidewalk extension along the block by Grass Valley Charter School at Hennessy on Hansen Way. It will provide greater pedestrian access and make students’ walk to school safer.





Another proposal would be to use the property to develop a 14-space parking lot once the existing building is demolished, which could be beneficial for scheduled special events, noted Kiser. Yet funding must first be secured, he stressed, before design plans are finalized.

Robert J. Ottow Jr., successor trustee of Evelyn I. Allen Trust for the 131 Colfax property provided the city with the offer to purchase. However, it is still subject to legal review and approval by the finance director to make necessary budget transfers to complete the transaction.

ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICER

Grass Valley City Council approved the hiring of an additional animal control officer that works under the direction of the police department. Lt. Joe Matteoni recounted that prior to 2019 there were three animal control officers, one of whom was part-time. But because of staff reduction, currently there is just one officer, which makes it difficult to provide a high level of service.

Matteoni went on to say that the number of incidents has increased substantially since 2015. Animal bites have doubled and calls for service have more than doubled. Per city staff directive it was recommended to employ one additional full-time animal control officer, and the differential between existing staff structure and the recommended action will be $48,000 per year.

It was also pointed out by Matteoni that change in state law currently requires a number of additional monitoring actions, including assessing every animal by an animal behaviorist; all animals brought in with a previous bite history, can only be released with a bite release of liability; all animals must be tagged before release; they must receive a rabies vaccination and every animal must be micro-chipped. Council approved the proposal unanimously.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com