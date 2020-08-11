Grass Valley extends Mill Street closure
From a release:
Mill Street between Neal Street and West Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic effective immediately. In order to facilitate outdoor dining and allow for better social distancing in the downtown area, the street closure shall remain in effect for the foreseeable future. Emergency vehicle access to Mill Street can be achieved through the moving of temporary barricades. Access to the lower portion of Bank Street at South Auburn Street is possible through the public parking lot at 144 S. Auburn St.
Source: Grass Valley
