Grass Valley Elks treat California Highway Patrol | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grass Valley Elks treat California Highway Patrol

News News |

On Friday the Grass Valley Elks Lodge No. 538 brought lunch to the Grass Valley Highway Patrol. Officers and staff at the CHP office were treated to a six-foot long burrito from Maria’s Restaurant, along with chips, salsa, and cookies made by Elks member Stephanie Hammond.
Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more