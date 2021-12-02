Grass Valley Elks’ open house Cornish Christmas fundraiser dinner

Community members are invited to an open house on Dec. 10 when Chef Marc Mason cooks up his Cornish Christmas dinner, which includes Cornish game hen, Waldorf salad, roasted potatoes, and carrots, onions, and apples in a Calvados cream sauce for $20 (tax included). Reservations are required no later than Dec. 8. Quantities are limited; please call 530-205-0470 or email bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org to reserve a meals. The Bistro will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Take out dinners are available by reservation. Carnegie Hall professional guitarist, Jim Greeninger, will be performing for the evening. Visit http://www.Bistro538.org for this Friday’s menu of Beef Stroganoff and sides.

Elks Bistro 538 is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church Street. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds help to fund a variety of programs for Nevada County residents.