Grass Valley Elks’ open house Cornish Christmas fundraiser dinner
Community members are invited to an open house on Dec. 10 when Chef Marc Mason cooks up his Cornish Christmas dinner, which includes Cornish game hen, Waldorf salad, roasted potatoes, and carrots, onions, and apples in a Calvados cream sauce for $20 (tax included). Reservations are required no later than Dec. 8. Quantities are limited; please call 530-205-0470 or email bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org to reserve a meals. The Bistro will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Dinners will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Take out dinners are available by reservation. Carnegie Hall professional guitarist, Jim Greeninger, will be performing for the evening. Visit http://www.Bistro538.org for this Friday’s menu of Beef Stroganoff and sides.
Elks Bistro 538 is located in downtown Grass Valley through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church Street. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds help to fund a variety of programs for Nevada County residents.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User