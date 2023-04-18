The Grass Valley Elks Lodge No. 538 will be hosting an open house May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The lodge recently merged with Auburn’s and their space on the corner of West Main and South School Streets in downtown Grass Valley is still available to host events such as weddings, anniversaries, and the like. The purpose of the open house is to remind the community of the deep history the building holds, as well as to showcase the lodge and its many features. The building was initially erected in 1912 and boasts Tiffany stained glass windows, a floating dance floor, and a grand ballroom.