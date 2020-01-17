Grass Valley Elks’ fundraiser benefits children with disabilities

The Grass Valley Elk’s Lodge will host a spaghetti dinner and fundraiser’ on Jan. 22 at 109 S. School St. in Grass Valley. Doors open at 5 for happy hour with dinner scheduled for 6 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, salad and garlic bread. The event is a fundraiser for the Elks’ Purple Pig, which helps support children with disabilities. There will be a raffle with an extensive selection of prizes. To make reservations, call 530-273-9228.