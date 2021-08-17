Grass Valley Elks continue to host Friday dinner fundraisers

The Grass Valley Elks fundraiser dinners take place from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday at the Elks Bistro, located at 538 is in downtown Grass Valley. Enter through the Bank of America parking lot off S. Church St. The Elks is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds help to fund a variety of programs for Nevada County residents.

This Friday the Elks will be serving at tri-tip dinner for $20 (tax included). Patio seating, inside dining, or take-out dinners are available by calling 530-205-0470 or emailing bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org for advanced reservations. The Bistro is open from 4 to 8:00 p.m. Dinners are served beginning at 5 p.m. Musician John Luce, a local favorite, will be performing. Visit http://www.Bistro538.org for upcoming dinners and entertainment.