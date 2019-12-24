Grass Valley dream class examines the ‘language of the soul’

A series of classes offering a new approach to understanding the world of dreams will begin Jan. 9 at Unity in the Gold Country in Grass Valley. The ongoing workshop discusses the notion that dreams inform from deep levels of consciousness and can affect people when it comes to growth in self-awareness and “connection to the soul.” Topics explored will be recurring dreams, lucid dreams, the “gift in nightmares,” “Life Dreams,” and personal, collective and ancient symbology. This ongoing series is taught by Dr. Nanci Shanderá, a transperceptive spiritual teacher, author, and researcher in the mystic arts who has worked with dreams throughout her life. She offers a variety of classes and individual sessions through EarthSpirit Center for the Transformational Arts in Nevada City (http://www.EarthSpiritCenter.com). The dream class meets from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday beginning Jan. 9 at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Ct. in Grass Valley. The suggested donation is $15 per week. For more information, call Lezlie at 530-274-2463.