The Grass Valley Downtown Association, in partnership with the Roamin Angels Car Club, will host the 36th Annual Car Show this Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a trophy ceremony slated for 2:30 p.m.
Travel back in time and experience American nostalgia at its best.
See the classic American automobiles that defined their generations and shop, dine, and stay in a city that honors its historic past and embraces its future in historic downtown Grass Valley.
Approximately 250 of the finest custom, vintage, and antique cars and trucks in all of Northern California will be on display
Get an opportunity to talk to the men and women whose passion is responsible for the restoration of these beautiful icons of American culture.
Live music is slated to play for those strolling through the streets of downtown Grass Valley. Folks can browse local car-related vendor booths, shop in the downtown Grass Valley stores, and relax at one of Grass Valley’s downtown wine-tasting rooms as you sample the best of hand-crafted, mountain-grown Sierra Foothill wines.