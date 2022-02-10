Grass Valley creates new positions in restructure

Grass Valley is undergoing some changes.

A restructuring, approved Tuesday by City Council, will add new positions to the police department and Public Works.

“The intent of this restructuring would be to provide opportunities to promote from within without increasing the overall number of approved city positions,” said City Manager Tim Kiser.

A new deputy police chief position would perform oversight of both divisions of the police department — patrol operations and investigations/administrative services.

“The deputy police chief would take direction from the chief of police, being instrumental in carrying out the mission and vision of the police department,” said Kiser.





Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said in an email that no one has been chosen as of yet for the job. The person chosen will be an internal candidate.

“Retaining talented, innovative, and tenured staff is crucial to serving our community,” the chief said. “Adding a deputy police chief position to the available positions within the department helps allow for quality succession planning.”

“Costs related to any promotion would be differential to existing positions, as the action by council does not increase the total number of GVPD positions,“ the chief added.

The new positions in the Public Works Department call for a city engineer and a utilities director, as opposed to the existing assistant city engineer and the utilities superintendent/chief treatment plant operator positions, Kiser said.

The city engineer will manage and coordinate daily operations of the engineering division including design, private development, capital improvement program, real property acquisition and management, Geographic Information Systems, national pollutant discharge elimination system permits and related functions, Kiser said.

“With the creation of the two new positions, I would maintain the title as Public Works director and would be responsible for managing and administering operations of multiple functions: streets, fleet, facilities and park maintenance,” said Kiser.

The incoming city engineer and utility director will earn an additional 5% of their salary.

“We’ll be entering into a contract with individuals within two weeks,” he said.

The utility director oversees water and sewer departments, which encompass water and wastewater treatment, water distribution and collection of wastewater, he added.

Resources to cover the restructured positions are already on hand.

“Funding is already allocated by the council’s action Tuesday, which approved reorganization, the draft contract, and the job descriptions,” said Kiser. “The employees should start in their new positions the week of February 20, at the earliest, but could be a little later.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com