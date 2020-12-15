Grass Valley COVID-19 testing site moves to Colfax Avenue

Nevada County’s COVID-19 testing site has moved from the Grass Valley Veterans Hall to 231 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley (formerly Summer Thymes). The new site is only a half mile away from the Grass Valley Veterans Hall, and will continue to be operated by OptumServe staff and nurses.

Schedule a cost-free COVID-19 test at http://www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123. If you are getting tested due to being symptomatic or a possible exposure to COVID-19, please remember to stay home and limit your interactions in public places until you receive your results. If you schedule an appointment and are unable to make your scheduled time, please cancel your appointment online so others may register in your place. No drop-ins please. Please note that return time for results may vary and can be expected within 2-7 days.

Residents may schedule an appointment at other nearby OptumServe sites in other counties or contact their primary care physician about other options. Find more resources on COVID-19 testing at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus/testing.

Contact Tracing and Limiting the Spread

If you’ve tested positive or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, there are important steps you can take to limit further spread further into our community. Because of the large number of positive COVID-19 cases in Nevada County currently, those with a positive COVID test may not hear from the Public Health department. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please follow the Isolation Guidance and share the Quarantine Guidance with your close contacts.

Find more detailed information about what to do if you’ve tested positive or are a close contact to someone with COVID-19 at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus/exposures. 211 Connecting Point is available to help answer questions and talk through the Isolation or Quarantine Guidance with Nevada County residents. Connect with a local call center agent at 1-833-DIAL211.

For more information on Coronavirus in Nevada County, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus or speak with a local call center representative at 211 Connecting Point by calling 1-833-DIAL211.

Source: Nevada County