Grass Valley couple killed in solo crash

A husband and wife from Grass Valley were killed in a solo-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol said. Their identities had not been officially released as of Monday afternoon.

The CHP responded at 12:21 p.m. Friday to the wreck on Interstate 80 at Marysville Boulevard, a release states.

A full-size pickup had been towing a fifth-wheel trailer westbound on the highway when it went off the roadway, across an on-ramp and up a dirt embankment, where it hit a tree, according to the release.

The impact caused massive damage to both the truck and the fifth-wheel trailer. The occupants of the truck — a 78-year-old man, who was driving, and his 68-year-old wife — were both pronounced dead at the scene by fire department personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— The Union staff