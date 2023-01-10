Significant landscaping improvement projects have recently been completed at Memorial Parks such as the new pickleball courts. To keep newly landscaped portions of the parks in ideal condition year-round, city staff is suggesting contracting with a local landscaping company to perform a variety of landscaping services on a scheduled basis. Services will include mowing, leaf and debris removal, irrigation maintenance and monitoring, and weed control. The addition of outside services to assist with park grounds maintenance will allow existing city maintenance staff to concentrate their focus on more specialized skilled projects and park maintenance needs.