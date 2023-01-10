Staff Writer
Justin Gross will be recommended to take the role as the Grass Valley planning commissioner by one of the city’s new councilmembers at tonight’s Grass Valley City Council meeting.
Haven Caravelli, who took a seat on the council on Dec. 13, 2022, chose Gross, a real estate broker with Barrett and Associates, to fill the position of planning commissioner, according to the Grass Valley City Council agenda.
By council policy, each councilmember submits a candidate for appointment to the planning commission to the members of city council for their approval and appointment.
The terms of appointed planning commissioners coincide with the nominating councilmember’s term of office and may be changed by that city councilmember at any time during their term in office.
Gross has been investing in real estate since 2001. He became licensed in California in 2011.
Along with his brother, he has purchased, renovated, operated and sold properties in Los Angeles; Houston, Texas; and in Nevada County, according to the Barrett and Associates website.
Gross graduated from Nevada Union before earning his bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University. He later earned two teaching credentials – elementary and high school – from Chapman University and taught briefly in Southern California as a certified studio teacher. As a studio teacher, Gross taught children working in the entertainment business. He also worked on a season of a Nickelodeon series with a star that would later become tabloid fodder.
“While working in the entertainment business, Justin became involved with voice-over work. He transitioned from teaching to becoming a full-fledged voice-over actor. He’s voiced, or narrated, thousands of projects from animation, to commercials, to media presentations for corporations worldwide and video games. Justin is still an active voice over performer and now works mostly from his home studio in Grass Valley,” the Barrett and Associates website says.
Caravelli also nominated former mayor Ben Aguilar as one of the new members of the Measure E Oversight Committee. It is the policy of the council to nominate one member to the Measure E Oversight Committee as the councilmember takes office.
Measure E expands funding for such general fund purposes as increased police and fire services, enhancing parks and recreational services, and improving streets and sidewalks. All Measure E funds stay local and all expenditures are subject to an annual audit by an independent citizen oversight committee.
In 2018, Grass Valley citizens voted to approve Measure E, a voter initiative tax measure that repealed the previous half cent sales tax and replaced it with an ongoing one cent sales tax.
Other consent agenda items include the suggestion for the city to contract with a local landscaping company to keep portions of Memorial Park, at 350 Race St. in Grass Valley, and Minnie Park, at 470 Brighton St. in Grass Valley, in ideal condition year-round.
Maintaining park landscaping and grounds fulfills Recreation and Parks objectives outlined in the adopted Grass Valley Strategic Plan. A Request for Proposal was issued as part of the procurement process and Weiss Landscaping was selected. Staff is recommending to contract with Weiss Landscaping for five years and to not exceed the contract amount of $124,115.34 plus contingencies.
The Grass Valley City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m.