A special Grass Valley City Council meeting is scheduled for today to establish appropriations limits for the fiscal year 2023-2024, as well as to approve the 2023-2024 budget.
A public hearing is set for the proposed budget and will be held at the 3:30 p.m. meeting set for the downstairs council chambers at 125 East Main Street, Grass Valley.
The fiscal year 2023-24 appropriations limit of $28,177,456 is being proposed for approval by City Staff.
Based on the City’s fiscal year 2023-24 Proposed Budget, the City is expected to be well under its spending limit by $4,479,436, according to the City’s agenda action information.
“Each year the City is required to adopt an appropriations limit by resolution. The limit is based on the 1978-79 appropriations “base” adjusted each year by allowed factors,” the report states.
The allowed factors, including population and price factors, are multiplied together for a combined factor of 1.0417 which is applied to the fiscal year 2022-23 limit of $27,049,492, determining the fiscal year 2023-24 limit of $28,177,456.
Budget hearing for the public
A public hearing is scheduled to consider the fiscal year 2023-24 Proposed Budget, which is being presented to Council for consideration, modification where appropriate, and adoption, according to City staff.
City staff will provide any updates since the preliminary budget was presented to the council late last month before council members will take into consideration any public comment on the city’s proposed budget.