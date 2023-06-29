GVCapitalImprovements-GVU-022423-1.jpg

Grass Valley’s City Council is set to listen to members of the public on how it should spend it’s multi million dollar budget during today’s special council meeting scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall council chambers.

 FILE Photo

A special Grass Valley City Council meeting is scheduled for today to establish appropriations limits for the fiscal year 2023-2024, as well as to approve the 2023-2024 budget.

A public hearing is set for the proposed budget and will be held at the 3:30 p.m. meeting set for the downstairs council chambers at 125 East Main Street, Grass Valley.