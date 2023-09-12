A potential general sales tax to fund fire personnel and land management in Grass Valley will be discussed at the regularly scheduled Grass Valley city council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. tonight at Grass Valley City Hall, 125 East Main Street in Grass Valley.
At the meeting, the council is slated to consider calling a special election on the proposed general sales tax for March 2024, according to Resolution No. 2023-57 attached to the agenda.
Before the council can even put a proposed general sales tax on the March 2024 Election for voters to approve, it must declare a fiscal emergency and adopt the proposed resolution by a unanimous vote of the city council, according to the staff report.
Without the unanimous vote from the council, the council would have to wait until the November 2024 Election to place something on the ballot for consideration.
If the council decides to move forward with a Special Election in March 2024, the cost could easily exceed $100,000 which would be taken from the City reserves if the council deems this issue to be a fiscal emergency, according to the staff report.
During the public comment period prior to item #10 being discussed, members of the public will have three minutes to speak at the podium regarding the proposed tax that would allow for additional firefighters to be permanently hired at the Grass Valley Fire District.
Members of the City Council may or may not respond to public comments as is customary, according to the Brown Act rules which guide public meeting protocol.
“Council will have the option to modify their action on items based on comments received. Action may be taken on any agenda item,” according to the directions referring to public comment included at the top of the agenda.
Members of the public have the option to submit public comments by leaving a voicemail at (530) 274-4390 that will be reviewed and distributed to councilmembers before the meeting if received by 5 p.m.
Public comments can be emailed to public@cityofgrassvalley.com.
Conversion of office space for housing on Mill Street Plaza
The Grass Valley city council will also consider approving a request from staff to look into the conversion of under-utilized upper and basement level space along the Mill Street Plaza.
A feasibility study and a traffic study would be conducted before an ordinance to incentivize the conversion of under-utilized upper and basement level spaces.
“Staff have received inquiries from property owners about the possibility of converting upper level offices to residential use along the Mill Street pedestrian corridor,” according to the staff report.
An ordinance to incentivize the non-ground floor uses for residential use will encourage housing close to employment opportunities and close to the Tinloy Transit Station.
Allowing the upper and basement level space would also encourage investment in older buildings and add to the revitalization effort of downtown.
When the studies are completed, it is anticipated that the ordinance would include specific parameters including a provision to allow or not allow dwelling units to be used as short-term rentals, according to the report.
Off-street parking requirements for residential units would most likely be part of the future ordinance, according to the staff report.
A feasibility study to determine the number of dwelling units that could be allowed within the Town Core (TC) zoning, and a traffic study to determine impacts on the environment and the city’s general plan.
The Grass Valley Downtown Association
Members of the city council will consider allowing the distribution of $60,000 that the Grass Valley Downtown Association (GVDA) receives from Business Improvement District (BID) Assessment Fees which its members pay to the City of Grass Valley when they renew their business license annually.
The holiday lights on the buildings in Grass Valley’s downtown, music in the Mill Street Plaza for special events, and pigeon mitigation are a few of the impactful ways that the GVDA supports over 240 businesses in the downtown area.
A presentation of 2023 — 2024 proposed event expenditures for events such as the BrewFest, Cornish Christmas expenses, and 4 th of July Expenses will be received by the Council, according to the staff report.
Road improvement updates
A summary of the major street improvements projects completed over the last 20 years including their costs, and a discussion of projects in the budget under development is on the agenda for tonight’s meeting.
An informational update is slated to discuss the sources and amounts of funding available for use on street rehabilitation projects such as the ‘gas tax’ from 20 years ago, Measure N in 2013, and Measure E in 2018.
“In 2023, the average estimated cost for a full rehabilitation of one lane mile of roadway is between $800,000 to $1,000,000. Costs can vary widely for City projects due to associated work often required… including drainage improvements, subgrade restoration, roadway widening, and complete streets components such as bicycle lanes, sidewalks, and curb ramps,” according to the staff report.
In a separate agenda item, Councilmember Hilary Hodge is expected to appoint a nominee, Elizabeth Poston, for the Measure E Oversight Committee.