A potential general sales tax to fund fire personnel and land management in Grass Valley will be discussed at the regularly scheduled Grass Valley city council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. tonight at Grass Valley City Hall, 125 East Main Street in Grass Valley.

At the meeting, the council is slated to consider calling a special election on the proposed general sales tax for March 2024, according to Resolution No. 2023-57 attached to the agenda.

