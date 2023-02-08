Grass Valley’s city council is set to examine a list of potential future improvement projects during their unfunded capital improvement projects special workshop meeting scheduled for noon tomorrow at Grass Valley’s council chambers located at 125 East Main Street.
Financial review and discussion items during the workshop are listed as: police dispatch, new animal control facility, fire station, wildfire fuel management and increase staffing, city hall remodel/update, biomass/food waste plant, General Plan update, Wolf Creek Trail, housing and other council large unfunded capital improvement project ideas.
“As the City begins to evaluate capital projects budgets, staff is looking to have a meeting with City Council to discuss prioritizing key potential projects and City Council priorities for the next few fiscal years,” a previoius city staff report said.
Former Grass Valley council capital improvement project programs were approved in Oct. of 2015 and identified the city’s big infrastructure projects from 2015 to 2020. Some of those highlighted needed improvements to Grass Valley’s water system, parks facilities, storm drains, streets, and sewage system.
“Staff will provide a brief budget update with some projections for future years,” the staff report said. “At the meeting, staff will lead a discussion with City Council to look at various items and potential projects.”