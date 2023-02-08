Grass Valley’s city council is set to examine a list of potential future improvement projects during their unfunded capital improvement projects special workshop meeting scheduled for noon tomorrow at Grass Valley’s council chambers located at 125 East Main Street.

Financial review and discussion items during the workshop are listed as: police dispatch, new animal control facility, fire station, wildfire fuel management and increase staffing, city hall remodel/update, biomass/food waste plant, General Plan update, Wolf Creek Trail, housing and other council large unfunded capital improvement project ideas.