Grass Valley Council member Jan Arbuckle files for reelection, joins handful of candidates across multiple races

Grass Valley City Councilwoman Jan Arbuckle has filed her candidacy for reelection, city officials said Friday.

Mayor Lisa Swarthout and council member Howard Levine, who is selling his Grass Valley home, also have their seats up for grabs in the November election. Arbuckle currently is the only candidate who’s declared for the council.

No candidates have filed for the three open seats on the Truckee Town Council, though several people have picked up the necessary paperwork, Town Clerk Judy Price said.

Council members Jessica Abrams, David Tirman, and Tony Commandatore are up for election.

In Nevada City, the council on Thursday chose not to appoint former council member David Parker to fill the seat vacated by former Mayor Reinette Senum, opting to let the voters fill the seat in November.

No candidates for Nevada City Council had filed for the November election as of Friday.

Spencer Garrett and Marianne Slade-Troutman will join Patricia L. Nelson on the ballot for four open seats on the seven-member Nevada County Consolidated Fire Protection District board. All three are incumbents, who along with Director Tom Carrington have their seats up for election.

Ken Aronson, David Diamond, and Leigh Golden have declared their candidacy for the Truckee Tahoe Airport District. Incumbent Rick Stephen has declared for reelection. His fellow board member Lisa Wallace and board president Teresa O’Dette also have their seats up for grabs.

Area 4 Trustee Carol Garcia has declared her candidacy for reelection on the Sierra Joint Community College Board of Trustees. Area 3 Trustee Scott Leslie and Area 7 Trustee Bob Sinclair have their seats available.

Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board Chair Alyce Wong is running for reelection, one of three open seats on the board.

Truckee Sanitary District Board member Dennis Anderson and Board Vice President Brian K. Smart have filed for reelection for the two open seats on the board.

Grass Valley School District Board Trustee Thomas Petitt filed for reelection. Board Clerk Frank Bennallack will have his seat up for election in November.

Residents have until Aug. 7 to declare for more than 90 open positions on local school boards, fire protection districts, the Nevada County Board of Education, Placer County Board of Education, and Nevada Irrigation District Divisions 3 and 5.

A full list of local offices on the ballot can be found on the elections website.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.