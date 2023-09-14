Staff Writer
The Grass Valley city council decided not to declare a fiscal emergency that would have been a first step toward a special election in March of 2024.
At this week’s regular meeting, members of the Council asked for more time to meet with members of the public regarding a possible Measure for a ½ cent general tax that voters would decide on in a special election.
The proposed tax would be used to fund fire personnel and land management required to combat wildfires and extreme weather conditions.
Public meetings will be scheduled in the upcoming weeks to clarify the need for fire resilience.
Fire resilience would mean seven permanent full-time firefighters added to the Grass Valley Fire Department and an officer to manage vegetation throughout the city, according to Chief Mark Buttron, Grass Valley Fire Department.
The proposed tax would mean an additional 50 cents for every $100 spent within the City limits, according to Tim Kiser, Grass Valley city manager.
A unanimous vote by the Council to declare the fiscal emergency was needed, according to the staff report.
The term ‘fiscal emergency’ as it is used in the resolution the Council declined to approve is an administrative action; it does not grant the City any authority as in the case of a major snowstorm or health declaration, according to Kiser.
The resolution would have been a first step in directing staff to draft a Measure for a general tax that voters would decide on in a special election in March of 2024.
“The Council needs to take this step before looking to put it on an election that does not fall on or coincide with an election of our councilmembers,” Kiser said. “If we want to meet the March election date, we would need to approve this resolution.”
Kiser went on to clarify that if the resolution declaring a fiscal emergency was approved by the Council, it would not approve a tax.
A special election in March 2024 could cost an estimated $100,000.
“The fiscal impact would come about if the Council decides to move forward with a special election in March 2024, which could easily exceed $100,000, but there are sufficient funds in City reserves if the City Council deems this issue to be a fiscal emergency,” according to the staff report.
Councilmember Tom Ivy supported the idea that more time and public outreach were needed to present a plan before moving toward a special election in March 2024.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to prove to our voters that we have something meaningful to offer,” Ivy said. “I think we can do that. I think we can make a plan. I think we can present a plan to voters, and I’d like to see that.”
Councilmember Bob Brandrom introduced the idea that by declaring a fiscal emergency, it would allow for the option of a special election, even if the Measure was put off until a regular election in November 2024.
“It is basically our opportunity to keep the door open for a possible ballot initiative in March, and we are under a deadline to do that,” Brandstrom said. “We’re in the middle of getting public input.”
Branstrom went on to say, “That discussion is still open, and I want that to move forward. I definitely want to keep the door open.”
Councilmember Hilary Hodge brought up the idea that extreme fire conditions, related to climate change, call for a response, and in this case that would be a fiscal emergency.
“What we’re facing… is something that we are going to be chasing every year. This year was mild. We got lucky.” Hodge said. “Call it what it is, it’s going to be a climate change issue. Whether you see it as extreme weather conditions, whether you see that as extreme fire conditions… The data shows this issue is getting worse.”
Kiser clarified the term “fiscal emergency” as used in Resolution No. 2023-57.
“Right now we are in fine financial shape, but we do not have funding to deal with vegetation management and additional fire resiliency to the level that a potential tax could provide,” Kiser said.
The excess funds that the City currently has is not enough to fund the $5,000 to $10,000 per acre that is needed or the money to permanently hire additional firefighters, according to Kiser.
Members of the public spoke during public comment regarding the fiscal emergency and the potential tax to fund fire resources before the next fire season.
The consideration of a cap that is allowed on tax increases called the Bradley-Burns Tax was mentioned by Buckley Armacher, audience member and past businessman and property owner in Grass Valley.
Armacher stated that the possible tax was being pushed a little too hard and that there might be additional reasons for the urgency.
“Nevada County has a maximum sales tax they can do at 9.25 %. “ Armacher said. “So if this passes in Nevada City, the County won’t be able to pass anything except maybe a .25% if we go to the full 9.25%.”
Armacher went on to say, “That means the rest of the County… will not have the ability to have the same kind of fire coverage that Grass Valley is going to have.”
David Ruderman, Grass Valley attorney, was asked to clarify the impact the Bradley-Burns tax law might have on the decision to take steps for an earlier special election in March 2024 instead of waiting until November 2024.
“There is a 2% cap on local sales taxes that can be added above the Bradley-Burns law of 7.25%. So any tax that is levied in the City would affect the county-wide,” Ruderman said. “It wouldn’t mean that the County couldn’t levy that. It just means that it might have to carve out incorporated Grass Valley from the tax.”
Another option is to get legislative approval for anything above 9.25% as is mentioned in the Bradley-Burns tax law which Councilmember Ivy mentioned as “unheard of but possible.”