Grass Valley Council candidate faces felony assault charge

Matthew Coulter, a candidate for Grass Valley Council, faces a felony assault charge after authorities say he bit a man on the neck and wielded a knife.

Coulter, 59, also is charged with misdemeanor battery. Arrested Thursday, he remained jailed Friday under $27,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

According to Grass Valley police, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a work site in the 100 block of South Auburn Street.

Coulter had been at the site filming the workers, and at one point tried to enter the construction area, Deputy Chief Steve Johnson said in a news release.

A worker approached and said it was private property and an active job site, Johnson said.

“This upset Coulter and he began screaming at the workers,” the deputy chief states. “Two workers then attempted to usher Coulter off the property. A scuffle between the parties ensued and, at one point, Coulter bit one of the workers on his neck. Coulter also presented a boxcutter-style knife during the scuffle.”

Another worker grabbed the knife from Coulter. After officers arrived, workers said they wanted to pursue an assault charge against Coulter, and he was taken into custody, the release states.

The bitten worker was treated by paramedics at the scene. Coulter was treated at the hospital for superficial wounds and then booked into jail, Johnson said.

Five people over the past several weeks have requested restraining orders against Coulter, including Board of Supervisors candidate Lisa Swarthout. Swarthout’s request has since been dismissed, court records show.

Coulter is running against Haven Caravelli and Hilary Hodge for two open seats on the Grass Valley Council.

Being charged with a felony doesn’t preclude a candidate from seeking office. Disqualification from running for, or holding, office requires someone be “convicted of a felony involving accepting or giving, or offering to give, any bribe, the embezzlement of public money, extortion or theft of public money, perjury, or conspiracy to commit any of those crimes,” election law states.

