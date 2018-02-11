Grass Valley City Council to consider police canine, property purchase

The Grass Valley City Council will meet Tuesday to consider implementing a police K-9 program and purchasing a property on Mill Street.

City Council members in August met Rudiger, Nevada City's police dog, and heard from Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, who said having a canine officer on the force could provide extra safety for officers, the ability to sniff out narcotics and a leg-up in searching large buildings, among other benefits.

The council at the time asked Grass Valley staff to research the cost of implementing a canine program. According to a staff report, the program would cost $91,400, offset partially by a $24,600 donation from the Rudiger foundation, a local nonprofit, to start. An additional $19,900 per year would fund the program on an ongoing basis, offset by a $3,600 annual donation from the foundation.

The City Council will also consider Tuesday purchasing a property at 309 Mill St. for $220,000. According to a staff report, an 11-unit housing complex at the location caught fire in 2009. The building was demolished that year due to extensive damage and the property has been listed for sale ever since.

"This property provides a short-term parking solution to support the downtown area," the report states.

According to the report, the purchase could also contribute to the city's proposal to build a trail system along Wolf Creek.

The City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 125 East Main St., Grass Valley.

