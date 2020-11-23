Grass Valley CHP reports two fatalities over weekend
Two men were killed in unrelated motor vehicle accidents late Saturday and early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.
Jesse Duron, 39, of Nevada City, was killed when his Jeep ran over him, said Officer Mike Steele.
Durn’s Jeep had become disabled on Jackass Flat Road near Tyler Foote Crossing Road around midnight Saturday, Steele said.
According to Steele, Duron got out of the Jeep and crawled underneath it to try to repair it when the vehicle moved and ran him over.
A friend transported him to the fire station at Tyler Foote Crossing Road, but Duran was pronounced dead, Steele said.
Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, CHP officers responded to a wreck on Wolf Road near Cameron Way.
Ronnie Beam, 38, of Colfax, recklessly ran off the road, ending up about 50 feet off the roadway, Steele said.
Beam was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger identified as Rochelle Hubbard, 37, of Roseville, was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries, Steele said.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, Steele said.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
