Staff Writer
Grass Valley City Council approved a proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 at last week’s special board meeting.
Due to several capital projects, the revenue for the city budget of the coming year is $36,987,230 while the expenditures are estimated at $ 50,897,361, according to Andy Heath, Administrative Services Director.
The capital projects fund of over $22 million provides money for street maintenance, the Sierra College soccer fields, the South Auburn Street renovation, the Centennial Drive realignment, McCourtney Road Pedestrian Improvement, the Mill Street Pedestrian Plaza and Mill Street parking lot.
“Although it’s very aggressive to have $22 million in capital,” Heath said. “Some of that won’t get done this fiscal year and will be carried over to the next year.”
Of the $22 million, specific pockets of money are designated for certain projects.
The General Fund provides equipment for technology and other licenses for public safety operations.
Measure E funds all the apparatus for police and fire leases as well as some park projects including the Wolf Creek Trail engineering and environmental studies.
In the Capital Projects Fund there is over $2.5 million for the soccer fields at Sierra College, South Auburn Street renovation, Centennial Drive realignment, improvements to the McCourtney Road and the Mill Street Pedestrian Plaza and Mill Street parking lot.
Water and sewer funds are also part of the total budget, according to Heath.
The City of Grass Valley employs 114 full time workers with the majority being for police and fire, according to Heath.
Measure E directly funds 22.1 full time police and firefighters.
“When money comes in, it often has a tag on it that assigns it to a particular purpose,” Councilmember Bob Branstrom said. “… We can’t take parks money and spend it on roads. We can’t take sewer money and spend it on parks… especially if it comes from a grant.”
Measure E is an example of the City’s moral responsibility and good stewardship of taxpayers money, according to Branstrom.
Sales tax base is forecasted to increase by $350,000 due in part to the impact of new Target store at McKnight Crossing benefitting Measure E fund, according to Heath.
Designated and undesignated reserves are healthy for pensions, emergencies, water and sewer, according to Heath.
There was a significant amount of unexpected litigation costs in the past years. Those continuing costs are unlikely.
“Thinking that would transfer to the future, I am hopeful that it’s not going to be the size it was last year,” Heath said. “Keep in mind that you do have set asides. We still have a contingency fund… for things like that.”