Staff Writer
It appears as though the heat wave moving across California and much of the U.S. will continue through the coming weekend.
Although there has been an ever-so-slight respite in Nevada County over Tuesday and today, with temperatures hovering around 93 degrees as opposed to the upper 90s last weekend including a stretch into the triple digit mark.
Heat records in Grass Valley have been dropping including a single day and monthly record.
“In Grass Valley it looks like we’ve set a couple records this year, including on July 17 for a high a new record of 101 degrees for the day,” said Sara Purdue of the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “The month’s record hasn’t been broken since 1972, when you hit 108 degrees.”
Purdue continued: “The pattern that brought the weather we are going to have is a similar pattern that brought the warm temps over the last weekend. After Wednesday, Grass Valley highs on Friday and Saturday will be around 98—could be a little warmer, could be a little cooler. Otherwise it will just be generally hot and sunny.”
River and waterway safety are still being emphasized by the service, who strongly encourages those wishing to swim remain extremely cautious. They also remind people to drink plenty of water and refrain from strenuous activity outdoors.
“We have been pushing the messaging that rivers are still quite cold and many areas are a fast current,” said Purdue. “Wear a lifejacket or stay out entirely.”
Echoing that statement, Andrew Mishler—acting District Ranger, Yuba River District with Tahoe National Forest— advised Tuesday that guidance is consistent within the counties the Yuba River runs through, and swimming is not advised at this time. Local swimming options would include Oregon Creek Day Use area, along with Bullards Bar and other lakes, which offer safer alternatives.
The heat can be oppressive, but California is by no means alone in its current weather pattern.
“Different parts of the country are experiencing heat waves but not necessarily from the same weather system (as us),” Purdue said. “Areas in the southwest are under the same high pressure ridge—which is bringing in these high temperatures—and expanding over central and northern California. It’s just sitting over the four corners and expanding out like a pancake. We have a small area of low pressure over us, which is keeping things a little cooler, (closer to) around normal climate for this time of year. It’s more bearable than the weekend was.”
Meanwhile folks in Hawaii County are preparing for Tropical Storm Calvin, which was expected to begin making an impact on the region Tuesday evening. Based on forecasts from National Hurricane Center, Calvin is predicted to remain a tropical storm and then into a tropical depression.