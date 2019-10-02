Grass Valley benefit helps cancer survivors with Qi Gong, Tai Chi

Pat Nash, Tai Chi student and cancer survivor, will be among those who will share experiences of battling cancer twice and how Qi Gong and Tai Chi supported her process at the “Healing Cancer Benefit” from 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5 at The Union building, 151 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization Lifelong Health, with the goal of funding a Qi Gong and Tai Chi program as adjunct therapy for all people diagnosed with cancer as well as cancer survivors.

The schedule of events includes:

4 p.m. — Guest speakers Kris Jessen-Mather and Summer Lujan, both Tai Chi students and cancer survivors talk about cancer awareness, prevention and resources.

5 p.m. — Shih Fu Eileen Hancock of Body Balance Academy leads Qi Gong & Tai Chi with live music by Femme de la Muse.

6 p.m. — A silent auction, dinner and drinks at Tao Te Cafe with Liz Ekblad (Tai Chi student and survivor). For more information, visit https://www.bodybalanceacademy.com.