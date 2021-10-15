 Grass Valley athlete completes 50k ultramarathon | TheUnion.com


Craig Stokes of Grass Valley completed his first ever ultramarathon, finishing the Bull Mountain Epic 50k on Oct. 2 in Dahlonega, Georgia. This challenging race includes technical sections with multiple stream crossings, rocky climbs, and 5,000 feet of total elevation gain. Stokes placed 34th overall, finishing the race in eight hours and 40 minutes. He is currently a personal trainer in Grass Valley.
Photo submitted to The Union

 

