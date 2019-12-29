Grass Valley Al-Anon meetings relocate

As of the new year, Grass Valley Al-Anon meetings will meet in a new location. The group has now relocated to 1721 E. Main Street, Suite 1B in Grass Valley. Newcomers are welcome to all meetings. Monday morning sessions are specific to people new to 12-step meetings. Those who want or need support are encouraged to learn more at https://al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/find-an-al-anon-meeting and

https://al-anon.org/newcomers/self-quiz/adult-grew-up-with-alcoholic-quiz.