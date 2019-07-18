Grass Valley Airshow this Saturday at Nevada County Airport (VIDEO)

Cost: $10 for adults at the gate, kids 12 and under are free; visit www.ncairfest.com to buy tickets online

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

The announcers at the Grass Valley Airshow aren’t what you’d expect.

The pair — Juan Browne and Tim O’Brien — shy away from corny comments, instead focusing on history and aviation.

And, when the planes fly over, they shut up.

“You’ve got to let the noise of the aircraft be heard, so folks can reflect on that,” Browne said.

The Grass Valley Airshow and Brewfest is Saturday at the Nevada County Airport, 13083 John Bauer Ave., Grass Valley. The air show is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The brewfest is from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online — visit http://www.ncairfest.com, then click on the “Know and Go” tab. They also can be purchased at the gate.

Attendees can watch planes in the air and then examine them once they’re on the ground. They’ll see World War II fighters, bombers and trainers, along with radio-controlled model airplane demonstrations and competitive drone racing.

Additionally, the Grass Valley Air Attack Base will have its planes on display and an information booth in its office.

“We have kids’ activities,” O’Brien said. “Lots of food. There’s not a bad seat in the house.”

A B-25 bomber is available for rides at a cost of $425, Browne said. The cost pays for the aircraft’s upkeep. Those who take the 30-minute ride will experience how noisy and unprotected soldiers would have felt during World War II.

Visitors who also attend the brewfest will have a view of the air show as they sample selections from local breweries and wineries.

“We fly all types of aircraft all day long,” O’Brien said.

