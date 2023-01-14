Staff Writer
A new co-ed adult soccer league is coming to Grass Valley and organizer Damien Michot is currently looking for interested players to fill eight teams.
“There’s an interest in adult soccer in the area, so we are working to set up a league for the first time,” Michot said.
A 10-week outdoor co-ed soccer season is scheduled to start Jan. 21 at lower Lyman Gilmore Field (previously named Scotten Field) from 10 a.m. to noon.
“This league is curated for moderate- to high-level players who are looking for good touches on the ball through passing … exploring combinations with teammates and dribbling,” according to the Grass Valley Adult Soccer Facebook page.
Games are 50-minutes long with unlimited substitutions. Players must be 18 years of age or older.
To register, go to Grass Valley Adult Soccer on Facebook.
Registration is now open and dates have been extended to Jan. 21. Contact Michot at gvas.contact@gmail.com for more information or call 310-290-7264.
“We currently have four teams, and people are trickling in,” Michot said. “Ideally, we want to have eight teams to start.”
The cost is $50 per player.
“This league has been made possible through a nonprofit organization, Western Nevada County Recreation Services who also have volleyball and softball leagues in Grass Valley,” according to Michot.