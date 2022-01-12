Grass Valley adopts green waste disposal program

After the worst storm impact in several years, the Grass Valley City Council voted unanimously to clean up the green waste littering people’s property.

Residents should gather their debris by Monday, and place it in front of their residence. It’ll be picked up Tuesday. People with three- and four-digit addresses, those within Grass Valley city limits, are eligible for the program.

People should place a clear sign on the green waste stating “storm debris.” The program is for residences only, not commercial businesses.

“Snow has melted and they need to get the debris off their property, so we need to accelerate the program,” City Manager Tim Kiser said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency proclamation makes the county and city eligible for reimbursement of up to 75% for what local governments had to spend to recover from the storm, Kiser said.





“But we are not able to reimburse the private side,” he said. “So, city staff has proposed to help out residents for tree removal. We’ve had a major storm impact, and that’s why we have major reserves for and helping city residents in time of need.”

Kiser said one concern of his is clearing debris from the street before the next large storm. He doesn’t want vegetation blocking storm drains.

“If we get 80% of the debris out now, maybe we can set up a drop-off location for the next time,” Kiser said, adding moments later, “We’ve had two contract crews in addition to two city crews driving all over the streets the last four, five days, and doing nothing but collecting debris and hauling it off and it’s become quite the pile.”

Andrew Trygg, public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office, said county officials are working with local and state agencies to create and fund a plan to help residents with their green waste disposal.

“Currently, county road crews are surveying all county maintained roadways to identify the scale of work needed to ensure roads are clear and easily passable,” Trygg said. “We asked neighbor to help neighbor during the storm and that request continues.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com