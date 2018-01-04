Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, names new president

Grass Valley, a Belden brand, has named seven-year veteran Timothy Shoulders as its president.

The video company, which specializes in broadcast equipment, got its start in Nevada County in 1959 as the Grass Valley Group. It is still often referred to simply as "the Group" by locals despite having been sold several times in the last 15 years.

Shoulders was appointed president effective Jan. 1, transitioning from his previous role as vice president and general manager of Belden's global industrial cable business, said the company in a press release. Former president Marco Lopez has left the company to pursue other opportunities, the release said.

Shoulders has a background in accounting and finance and had been leading Belden's global broadcast cables business following a stint in the company's enterprise connectivity platform. He will report directly to Roel Vestjens, president, Industrial Solutions & Broadcast IT for Belden, and will be based in Grass Valley's worldwide headquarters in Montreal.

"Tim's ability to successfully drive the Belden broadcast and AV business as well as the industrial cable business over recent years makes him the right person to lead Grass Valley as we look ahead to an exciting time of growth and continued transition in the industry," said Vestjens.

Grass Valley Group was sold to French media technology group Thomson in 2002, then to Francisco Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm, in 2011.

In 2014, Grass Valley was purchased by Belden, an international investment firm specializing in the video broadcast industry, for $220 million. Grass Valley merged with Miranda Technologies, Inc., another telecom firm purchased by Belden, but continued under the Grass Valley name. That same year, Grass Valley vacated its location on Providence Mine Road in Nevada City and moved into Miranda's building in the Whispering Pines business park in Grass Valley. The company also centralized its global manufacturing to a site in Montreal.

It was not clear whether the change in leadership will have any impact on the Nevada County operation, which consists primarily of engineering functions. Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, completed a $3 million renovation of the Whispering Pines facility in 2015 that was touted as keeping the company in Nevada County as the central and major player in an ongoing "Video Valley" technology cluster development.

