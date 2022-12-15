Grants and generosity = growth

A donation to the amount of $31,029.20 was bequeathed to Nevada County Libraries by Grass Valley resident, Eleanor J. Mulch in Nov. 2022 according to Nick Wilczek, County Librarian.

Eleanor J. Mulch was born in 1920 and also made donations to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Eleanor J. Mulch for her generosity and love of community libraries,” Wilczek said.

Wilczek was made aware of the donation by New York Life Annuities Service Center, and the resolution to accept the donation was approved at the Board of Supervisors meeting this week.

The donation was received in two separate checks in the amount of $15,514.60 for the Madelyn Helling Library and one in the amount of $15,514.60 for the Grass Valley Library.

In addition Wilczek informed the Nevada County Board of Supervisors (BOS) that $24,412 will be received into the library budget due to the California State Library Literacy Services Grant, a continuation of past funding according to Wilczek.

“The Literacy Program is open to anyone interested in working on literacy skills. There is an assessment given that will match the learner with a tutor to meet individual needs,” Wilczek explained. “The two decide when and where they want to meet for sessions – and that is often at one of our library locations.”

Individuals learning English as a second language could be among the learners who take part in the literacy program according to the California State Library Grant.

“We are always looking for tutors and learners here at the library,” Wilczek said. “There is also a literacy coordinator in Truckee.”

Funds will go towards salaries and benefits, operations, library literacy materials, and equipment. The period of completion is from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 according to the presentation given to BOS by Wilczek.

“In 2021-2022, the state budget included one-time California Library Literacy Services funding at $15 million for English as Second Language Services. These funds will be allocated over a five-year period,” stated in a letter from California State Library to Wilczek.

Another development at Nevada County libraries is the new Bear River library location at 11010 Combie Rd., Grass Valley near the old Holiday Market location.

The new Bear River library will be opening in late summer of 2023, and it will have a “dedicated children’s area, a meeting room for public use, and a sheriff’s sub station inside the library,” Wilczek said.

The Bear River library has been located inside Bear River High School down the road, “and it has been amazing for years,” Wilczek said. “We moved to attain more accessibility and space. The Bear River library can only be open when school is closed, for safety reasons,” Wilczek added.

“The new Bear River library will be similar to the one outside of Lake Wildwood, where residents ride their golf carts for a quick visit to the library,” Wilczek said.

Libraries throughout the county are hosting a variety of programs and activities for residents of all ages. For more information about the Winter Reading Program or other library events at the six locations go to https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3455/Library .

