Grant provides funds for Youth Job Corps

Elementary and middle school students enjoyed fun activities and learned new skills during the summer hub day camp by Bright Futures for Youth.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Job seekers ages 16-30 will now have new opportunities thanks to a $1.7 million grant Nevada County was awarded to launch its Youth Job Corps program.

The grant was provided by California Volunteers, a state office that seeks to engage Californians in service, volunteering, and service action.

The program will provide paid internships for local nonprofit and governmental agencies that focus on issues such as COVID recovery, climate action, and food insecurity.

“We saw a great opportunity to support our youth and young adults in their career development while also supporting our local nonprofits with paid internships,” said Rachel Pena, Nevada County’s Social Services director.

The county received the grant earlier in the year and was able to provide 15 interns the paid chance to work with Bright Futures for Youth in the organization’s summer camp.

Bright Futures for Youth and Connecting Point serve as partners to the county to help launch and facilitate the program, which will offer a total of 50 pain internships.

“The 50 (internships) is over the term of our contract with the county, and our contract is for two years,” explained Courtney Palencia, Youth Navigator for Connecting Point.

“We perform the screening process,” Palencia said. “We do the assessments, figure out barriers, skill set, work experience, and training they might be interested in. We work closely with them.”

Currently, Connecting Point has 16 nonprofits and government agencies who have signed on to be part of the Youth Job Corps program.

“Our goal is to provide more opportunity for the youth in our community,” said Tamaran Cook, Nevada County Adult Services Program Manager. “I think there’s a huge opportunity for our nonprofits to help really develop and mentor youth; this could change their world.”

Cook said the program is in its infancy, and acknowledged Connecting Point for doing its best to make connections between job seekers and organizations in search of assistance.

Cori Ove, Director of Special Programs for Bright Futures for Youth, said that internship is intended to help out an organization, but the rewards for both are immeasurable.

“I think there is sometimes the thought that interns make life easier,” Ove said, “and really if you are working with them there is a lot of work that goes into that. When we give youth these opportunities they have built skills and we can send them out in the world and the long-term goal is that mentorship continues.

“(The youth) are the ones who are coming up. It’s a lot of work to be a mentor but so worth it. When you give youth skills they are going to be the ones who make it.”

“We are really excited about creating career pathways for youth that have the potential to make a big change in a lot of peoples’ lives, and it benefits local organizations,” said Palencia. “It’s a win-win.”

Interested interns, nonprofits, and government agencies can learn more about Nevada County’s Youth Job Corps by visiting Connecting Point’s website at connectingpoint.org, or by calling 211 at 1-833-DIAL211.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.