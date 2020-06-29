Grant funds available for help with utility bills
The nonprofit Project GO, Inc. is providing funds to eligible individuals and families who are struggling to pay utility bills due to COVID-19. Depending upon a household’s circumstances, Project GO may be able pay up to $1,000. The nonprofit is a community action agency that provides assistance in Nevada and Placer counties for eligible residents through a grant funded program. Those who would like to learn more about financial assistance with gas, electric or propane bills — or need firewood for the upcoming heating season, can call 888-524-5705 and follow the prompts to leave contact information. Calls will be returned within 48 hours.
Those with an obsolete non-functioning heater, HVAC system, or water heater, may be eligible for a free emergency repair or replacement, depending upon the circumstances. Call 916-782-3443 to request more information on this grant program.
Eligibility for assistance is available to households with documented income that meets the maximum state monthly income guidelines: One person, $2,296; two persons, $3,003; three persons, $3,710; four persons,$4,417; five persons, $5,123; six persons,$5,830 (call for larger households). Income eligible applicants who are/have been receiving unemployment benefits may be automatically qualified and may be given priority for assistance. Call Project GO, Inc. at 888-524-5705 while the grant funding is still available. For those who have received any supplemental payments from the federal or state government (including EDD), payments are exempt from the income calculation.
