Grant could fund indoor pool, turf soccer field at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park

Grass Valley is hoping to secure a $5 million grant that would fund improvements to Memorial Park, including an indoor swimming pool, a new recreation center and an all-weather soccer field.

City staff members are putting together an application for Community Development Block Grant funding, which is part of a federal program that sets money aside for city or county projects that predominantly benefit low- and moderate-income residents. The program provides funding for a variety of projects and public service activities.

Grass Valley's application includes a request for $4.5 million for Memorial Park improvements, $50,000 for updating the city's housing element, and $450,000 for an expanded YMCA program. The city is also considering including the Meals on Wheels program operated by Gold Country Community Services in its application, according to Community Development Director Tom Last.

If Grass Valley is awarded the grant money, the city would build an all-weather, 40-by-80-foot soccer field south of the softball field in Memorial Park. It would also build a 600-square-foot "tot water splash pad area" east of the children's play area, an expanded swimming pool with an enclosure, and a 6,000-square-foot recreation center that would house the YMCA.

According to Last, the grant will likely be competitive, and could be a long-shot for Grass Valley.

Applications are due Dec. 1 and the California Department of Housing and Community Development is expected to announce the winners in March. The federal government allocated nearly $47 million in block grant funding for California. A maximum of $5 million can be awarded to any single jurisdiction.

Recommended Stories For You

A preliminary, conceptual design for proposed park improvements is attached to this story.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.