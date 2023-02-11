Nevada County Grand Jury

Members of the Nevada County Grand Jury were recognized for their hard work and dedication this week at the County Board of Supervisor’s chambers. February was proclaimed as Grand Jury awareness month.

 Courtesy Nevada County

Nevada County’s most recent Grand Jury members were honored this week at the Board of Supervisor’s chambers where a resolution proclaiming February as Grand Jury awareness month was read.

The proclamation explained how grand juries are crucial components of California’s system of law and have been in existence since the adoption of California’s original constitution in 1849.