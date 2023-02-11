Nevada County’s most recent Grand Jury members were honored this week at the Board of Supervisor’s chambers where a resolution proclaiming February as Grand Jury awareness month was read.
The proclamation explained how grand juries are crucial components of California’s system of law and have been in existence since the adoption of California’s original constitution in 1849.
Grand juries are impaneled to act as an “arm of the court,” as authorized by the state constitution, to be a voice of the people and a conscience of the community.
Their primary duties are to investigate and report on local governmental operations to ensure that their responsibilities are being fulfilled efficiently, honestly and in the best interest of the public.
Grand juries serve as a watchdogs of authority and are well suited to the effective investigation of local governments because they are independent bodies, operationally separate from the entities and officials they investigate
Grand jurors are rewarded with the satisfaction received working with fellow residents of the county to improve local government for the betterment of all.
An application to serve on the Nevada County Grand Jury can also be found there.