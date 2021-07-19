 Graffiti, trash removal volunteers needed | TheUnion.com
Graffiti, trash removal volunteers needed

Elias Funez
  

The South Yuba River Citizen’s League is seeking volunteers every Saturday and Sunday through the Labor Day weekend to help clean up trash and remove graffiti, with river ambassadors at both the Bridgeport and Highway 49 crossings.
Photo: Elias Funez
The river ambassador booth will be used as a meeting spot for cleanup volunteers. People can use it to cool off in the shade, drop trash bags, or help educate others on river ambassador education priorities.
Photo: Elias Funez
Graffiti accumulates along the South Yuba River at the Highway 49 bridge. Trash pickup and graffiti removal shifts occur along with the river ambassador program, and will be overseen by a staffed river captain. Buckets, trash pickers, trash bags, and graffiti removal kits will be provided for the cleanup.
Photo: Elias Funez
https://yubariver.volunteerlocal.com

 

