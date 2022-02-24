Gracie Road closed today
Gracie Road, from Banner Lava Cap Road to Banner Mt. Trail in Nevada City will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. today. Crews will be performing storm debris work. Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of on site.
