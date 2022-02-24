 Gracie Road closed today | TheUnion.com
Gracie Road closed today

Submitted to The Union

 

Gracie Road, from Banner Lava Cap Road to Banner Mt. Trail in Nevada City will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. today. Crews will be performing storm debris work. Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of on site.

