Governor Newsom outlines strict guidelines for schools
SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict criteria Friday for school reopenings that makes it unlikely the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic surges.
The rules include a mandate that students above 2nd grade and all staff wear masks in school.
Newsom’s new guidance mandates that public schools in California counties that are on a monitoring list for rising coronavirus infections cannot hold in-person classes and will have to meet strict criteria for reopening. Nevada County is not on that list.
The guidance says all school staff and all students in grades 3 to 12 will be required to wear face coverings. Younger students will be encouraged but not required to wear masks.
The governor’s strict new regulations marked a dramatic shift from his earlier position that it was up to local school districts and boards to decide when and how to reopen. His announcement comes just weeks before many of the state’s 1,000 school districts return to classes in mid-August, with many still finalizing their reopening plans.
Several school districts have already said their schools will begin the new term virtually, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, Elk Grove, San Francisco and Long Beach.
This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.
Source: Associated Press
