Government Roundup: Nevada County supes to approve $258K for June election; Halstead to run for Nevada City Council
February 2, 2018
With both Grass Valley and Nevada City taking a break from council meetings this week, local government news has been sparse as of late.
But our reporters continue to dig into the issues that matter to you. Here is a recap of this week’s local government coverage.
County News
The Union’s county reporter Alan Riquelmy reported that Nevada County’s budget subcommittee intends to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve $258,000 in additional funds for the June 5 election — a change that, if approved, would send a vote-by-mail ballot to every registered county voter.
Nevada County supervisors to examine $258K increase for June 5 election
Riquelmy also delved into the issues local veteran services have in housing veterans.
Housing crisis a challenge for veterans services in Nevada County
City reporter Matthew Pera reported that the Regional Housing Authority announced that Housing Choice vouchers — formerly known as Section 8 — were re-issued, which is good news for low-income Nevada County residents whose rental assistance vouchers had been suspended for nearly half a year.
City news
Pera also broke that Pauli Halstead, former manager of a day center for homeless in Nevada City, plans to run for Nevada City Council.