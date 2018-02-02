 Government Roundup: Nevada County supes to approve $258K for June election; Halstead to run for Nevada City Council | TheUnion.com

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com |

Pauli Halstead, who plans to run for Nevada City Council, asks questions during a forum on homelessness in Nevada County on Saturday. Halstead is the former vice president of a homeless services organization and former manager of a daytime homeless center in Nevada City.

With both Grass Valley and Nevada City taking a break from council meetings this week, local government news has been sparse as of late.

But our reporters continue to dig into the issues that matter to you. Here is a recap of this week’s local government coverage.

County News

The Union’s county reporter Alan Riquelmy reported that Nevada County’s budget subcommittee intends to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve $258,000 in additional funds for the June 5 election — a change that, if approved, would send a vote-by-mail ballot to every registered county voter.

Nevada County supervisors to examine $258K increase for June 5 election

Riquelmy also delved into the issues local veteran services have in housing veterans.

Housing crisis a challenge for veterans services in Nevada County

City reporter Matthew Pera reported that the Regional Housing Authority announced that Housing Choice vouchers — formerly known as Section 8 — were re-issued, which is good news for low-income Nevada County residents whose rental assistance vouchers had been suspended for nearly half a year.

Section 8 up and running in Nevada County, for now

City news

Pera also broke that Pauli Halstead, former manager of a day center for homeless in Nevada City, plans to run for Nevada City Council.

Pauli Halstead announces run for Nevada City Council

