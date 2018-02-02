Government Roundup: Nevada County supes to approve $258K for June election; Halstead to run for Nevada City Council

With both Grass Valley and Nevada City taking a break from council meetings this week, local government news has been sparse as of late.

But our reporters continue to dig into the issues that matter to you. Here is a recap of this week’s local government coverage.

County News

The Union’s county reporter Alan Riquelmy reported that Nevada County’s budget subcommittee intends to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve $258,000 in additional funds for the June 5 election — a change that, if approved, would send a vote-by-mail ballot to every registered county voter.

Riquelmy also delved into the issues local veteran services have in housing veterans.

City reporter Matthew Pera reported that the Regional Housing Authority announced that Housing Choice vouchers — formerly known as Section 8 — were re-issued, which is good news for low-income Nevada County residents whose rental assistance vouchers had been suspended for nearly half a year.

City news

Pera also broke that Pauli Halstead, former manager of a day center for homeless in Nevada City, plans to run for Nevada City Council.