Gov. Gavin Newsom: Most of state to meet new virus rules, be under stay-at-home order

UPDATE at 1:24 p.m. Thursday:

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a COVID-19 update today that the state will be introducing a regional stay-at-home order, projected to apply to Nevada County early this month.

For the purposes of this measure, Nevada County falls within the Greater Sacramento region, the other four regions being Northern California, Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley, and Southern California. A region will be placed into the stay-at-home order for three weeks if its intensive care unit falls below 15%.

He said that, within the month, “the ICU capacity in all of these regions will drop, based on our current projections, below 15% in total capacity.”

In the update, bars, wineries, personal services, and hair salons and barbershops were named as some of the sectors which would face temporary closure when a region is placed on this stay-at-home order.

Schools that have already opened and critical infrastructure will remain open, as well as retail up to 20% capacity, and restaurants operating for takeout and delivery.

He said that, statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 86% in the last 14 days, with ICU admissions rising 67%. In order to bolster medical capacity, he said, the state is preparing 11 new facilities to receive patients, including over 220 beds in ARCO/Sleep Train Arena, set to open Wednesday.

Initially posted:

