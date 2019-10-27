Good save: Fire sparks at Dorsey Drive; car crash in Glenbrook Basin (VIDEOS)

A fire covering about 15 acres erupted early afternoon Sunday along Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive in Grass Valley.

Firefighters were notified of the “Dorsey incident” around 1:25 p.m., according to Mark Buttron, fire chief for Grass Valley.

The cause of the fire, and its area of origin, was unknown as of late Sunday afternoon, according to Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Public Information Officer Priya Kannall.

Strong wind gusts pushed flames to both sides of Sutton Way.

There was fear that spot fires would spread to the Whispering Pines area, but the fire was 75 percent contained by late Sunday afternoon, said Buttron.

“The crews all did a phenomenal job,” said the fire chief. “The interagency response was phenomenal.”

Fire officials planned to monitor the area all night, said Buttron.

A road closure was enacted between Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way. Fire officials were trying to clear people from the area, issuing a code red advisory. Residents of the area, however, were not evacuated from the scene.

“It’s just important for us to remember that we’re still in critical fire weather,” said Buttron. “Everyone just needs to be cognizant of what they’re doing.”

CAR INCIDENT

During the fire, a car crash occurred along Brunswick Road and Sutton Way, with one of the cars turned upside down.

A driver was taken to the emergency room at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, according to a Grass Valley officer at the scene. The driver was able to speak and move autonomously.

Kannall, of the Office of Emergency Services, advised people to clear from the area in the afternoon to allow first responders to get to the scene.

