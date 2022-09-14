Good neigh-bors: Couple takes in 11 evacuated pregnant horses

Diana Gallo of rural Grass Valley’s Waterworks Ranch stands among 11 mares that were evacuated from the Mosquito Fire. She’s opened up her and her husband’s 5-acre property to help those who have evacuated due to the fire, but says she could need help providing alfalfa to keep them fed.

Photo: Elias Funez

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire near Foresthill has consumed nearly 60,000 acres.

Many in surrounding communities have offered a helping hand to assist the evacuees — both human and animal — escape the fire and the imminent danger it presents.

Diana Gallo and her husband Michael have property on Lime Kiln Road, just outside of Grass Valley, and decided to do what they could to help the evacuees. For them, this came in the form of taking in 11 pregnant mares, all set to deliver in the spring.

The cost of feeding the horses is proving to be a challenge. For one thing, the horses must adhere to a diet of alfalfa hay.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We live next to a woman whose daughter is into horses and they have horses and she is in an organization,” said Gallo. “She called my husband and said, ‘I know of a lady who has 30 mares in the Foresthill area and she needs them off the property. Can you help?’”

Gallo ended up with 11 of the mares, the other 19 being allocated to other locations.

Leaning mainly on their faith and the idea that good neighbors help each other out, regardless of distance, Gallo and her husband agreed to take in what they thought at the time would be 30 horses in various stages of pregnancy. Gallo didn’t feel pressured to take them in, but felt she couldn’t just let the horses travel down an unknown path.

Evacuated horses from the Mosquito Fire have been enjoying the 5-acre Waterworks Ranch in rural Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I mean, what do you say?” said Gallo. “We‘ve got the property, so of course. The alternative is to have these horses just die?

“I haven’t had horses since the ‘90s, so it’s a completely different thing for me and that’s OK. We went around and fixed our fences, and I got better chain for the gates. We’re just trying to keep them pacified and feed them.”

The cost of feeding them is proving to be a challenge. For one thing, the horses must adhere to a diet of alfalfa hay; other types of hay contain grasses and sugars that could cause a spontaneous abortion of the foal. Bales of hay run about $24 per bale.

The Gallos have received some donations, but will need alfalfa to feed to the Mosquito Fire horses.

Photo: Elias Funez

Gallo has never met the woman who owns the horses, but said that she is glad to be able to be of assistance.

“We just wanted to get the horses out of the trailers and into the pasture,” she said. “And make sure they had water and make sure they were safe. I didn’t ask any questions.”

DONATIONS

Due to the unpredictability of fire and the strapping of resources on all sides, Gallo is unsure of when the horses will be returned to their home pasture.

The owner of the horses has offered to provide money for the hay, but Gallo said: “I’m thinking, ‘Lady, you have so much on your plate right now.’ It’s moving, but if the community wanted to donate, we wouldn’t say no.”

Green Acres Supply Company on Highway 49 sells the type of hay needed to nourish the mares and their unborn foals. Any donations should be made by contacting them and letting them know the funds are intended for hay going toward Gallo’s efforts.

“I’d like them to give to the hay place, not to me,” Gallo said. “My thought process is if and when (the horses’ owner) comes and gets her horses, I will take the hay that’s left to our fairgrounds and donate because they’re hurtin’ too.”

Green Acres Hay Company is at 20110 Highway 49 in Grass Valley. It can be reached at 530-269-3429, or at greenacreshayco@gmail.com .

The evacuated horses enjoy the shade among the 5-acre property of Diana Gallo in rural Grass Valley. Their owner had to evacuate her property because of the Mosquito Fire.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com