Good music for a good cause

Organizers of the Nevada County Free Health Care Clinic are hosting a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 12 at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley. Suggested donation is $25. Blues and Latin-infused dance music will be provided by Jim Bratt, Scott Rogers, Kit Bailey and Matt Langley. Great food and drink will be available.Proceeds will go toward the Free Health Care Clinic, scheduled for July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School. The clinic will offer free medical, dental and vision care and is open to everyone. Wild Eye Pub is located at 535 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Pictured, from left, are drummer Kit Bailey and Travis Mathews on harmonica, who performed several years ago at a fundraiser for a previous Free Health Care Clinic in Grass Valley. For more information on this summer’s event, visit California CareForce at CaliforniaCareforce.com.
