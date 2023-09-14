Staff Writer
In the late 1960s and early ‘70s Nevada City was home to a truly revolutionary grocery store, one that until then hadn’t existed in the town.
Good Morning Natural Foods, as it was known on Commercial Street, introduced the area to the organic food now so many take for granted its wide availability.
“As I recall around 1968 Mike Faulkenberry started the store,” said local businessman and artist Mike Snegg. “He lived at Ananda, and he and his wife lived in a school bus. He used to do the cooking in the Army, so he knows food. He cooked for thousands of people. He’s a food guy.
“So Michael starts the store and was living at Ananda and was part of the Self Realization Fellowship which was a really fine Eastern Indian community started in southern California back in the ‘50s. I lived in Santa Cruz. Marilyn and I—who was my former wife—lived in Santa Cruz and I was also part of the Self Realization Fellowship. My next-door neighbor was part of it as well, and he says, ‘Yeah I know this guy up in Nevada City. His name is Mike Faulkenberry and he just started a natural food store. He knows food but he doesn’t know how to run the store!’”
Snegg realized he knew how to operate a business but didn’t know much about food, a combination he perceived as winning. He and his wife drove up to Ananda in their Volkswagen bus and met with Faulkenberry, saw the Good Morning store, and deduced it actually had potential. Snegg immediately pointed out where Faulkenberry could make changes that would ensure the survival of Good Morning.
“He said, ‘Yeah I really need the help,’” said Snegg of Faulkenberry. “And he needed money. So I gave him some money and we became 50/50 partners and the first thing I saw was, he has 13 employees and he was doing $50 a day. I was like, what are you doing with these people? He said, ‘Well they only work about an hour a day each because they’ve got to go to the river the rest of the time.’
“Look, I come from a business family. We don’t go to the river. We work, okay? So all you 13 people are fired and I am going to be doing the work. I told Michael: ‘You are going to get in a truck and go buy the food and I am going to sit there and run the store.’”
One employee named David Phillps stayed on and ended up working with Snegg in some capacity for 50 years.
The original Good Morning Natural Foods resided in the building that now holds Sushi-Q and at one point in time held Grimblefinger’s Books. Snegg said the two did good business there because they had quality food—the best you could find, he said.
“At the time it was very hard to find organic food; it wasn’t everywhere. We had to buy the ugliest food available to make it look natural,” Snegg said. “When we drove down to Sacramento market (we’d ask): ‘What do you got that’s ugly?’ The apples were all beaten up and were fresh and tasted good, but we called them ‘natural.’ This is natural food.”
Eventually, the two Mikes set bigger sights for their little market, and about two years after Snegg joined the fold they were approached by Ralph and Gladys Buchanan, who were the owners of City Market on Broad Street and were looking to retire. The market had been the main grocery in Nevada City since the Gold Rush.
“They go, ‘boys, we are going to retire. Would you like to move your store over here?’” Snegg recalled. “I go yeah, that would be cool. We’d move over there because we were busting at the seams. And Michael’s going, oh my god how much is the rent going to be? I was like, don’t worry about it, man. Let’s go do some business.”
And business they did. So much so in fact, that their presence quickly calmed other store owners on the street who initially were intimidated by the presence of the self-proclaimed “hippies” and the clientele they served.
“As soon as we got there our volume was so high because people were buying food. (The Broad Street businesses) started making more money within a week. And then they thought, these boys are pretty cool after all! So from then on it was very good. We were part of the community.”
Snegg is amused that the neighbors thought him to be such a hippie.
“Michael (Faulkenberry) was a hippie. I just looked like one. I come from big business, so I did the retro for a while just to see what it felt like. I bought me a bus and everything, but I come from a big business family and I can’t escape it. That’s just how it is.”
The grocery—which, after its move to Broad Street was officially known as Good Morning Food & Grain—went to great lengths to provide what they felt was stellar product, and most of what they sold wasn’t easily found in the area back then. People went in droves not only to enjoy the store’s popular sandwich counter but to find ingredients that hadn’t been easily accessible until then.
“We drove to Chico every week and we went to Heinke’s Juice in Paradise. We got organic juice from them and we got organic granola from Lassen Natural Foods. Then we went to Sacramento, where Sacramento Real Foods is, and we met some of the trucks there because that’s when we had our VW Bug with ice in the back. We went to Sacramento Tofu because that’s where they manufactured tofu. We sold a lot of tofu, a lot of granola, we sold a lot of produce, and a lot of cheese.”
Around 1975, Snegg said, the two Mikes decided to sell Good Morning and ended up relinquishing it to a buyer from out of town. Faulkenberry stayed on with the new owners before it ultimately closed in 1978. Around the same time, Snegg added, Ananda opened up their own natural grocery in town: Earth Song, which opened in the plaza next to SPD Market in Nevada City.
The partnership between Snegg and Faulkenberry formed a lifelong bond that continues even after Faulkenberry’s 2021 passing.
“Oh my God, he’s still my best friend and he’s dead!” Snegg laughed. “The story goes much further than that. Michael and I were best friends ‘til the day that he died. And we had been through a lot together. Not just the store, but lots of other things.”
After parting ways with Good Morning, Snegg traveled extensively and would meet the woman who would later become his second wife, Nina. (Snegg’s ex-wife Marilyn ended up with Faulkenberry, a story worthy of its own telling. The group remained close over many years of friendship.)
Snegg eventually found his way back to real estate and founded Coldwell Banker’s Grassroots Realty. The name was suggested by Nina.
“I said, ‘It needs to be called Grassroots Realty because you have to always remember and all your people have to remember to help the local people,” Nina said. “So it was Grassroots.”
THE NEXT ‘MORNING’
When the National Exchange Hotel was undergoing new ownership as well as an extensive renovation, considerations were being made as to what amenities to offer its guests. The hotel reopened with a decidedly chic vibe, bringing glory once again to the Gold Rush-era hotel that had somewhat diminished over the years.
One of the attractions the new owners of the property decided on was a supply company—a bodega, if you will—to offer travelers needed items like snacks and toothpaste.
During the time of construction, which was completed in 2021, Snegg was contacted by Acme Hospitality Group, the company responsible for the refurbishing of the historic hotel. They asked Snegg’s permission for the use of the name Good Morning for their bodega, which eventually evolved into a foodie paradise.
Megan Hart is the restaurant manager of the National Exchange Hotel and gladly took on the task of developing the new Good Morning Supply Company. Her vision, all these years later, doesn’t stray too far from that of the Mikes and their ownership of their own little grocery.
“I was hired as a restaurant manager, and this was a hotel gift shop with Good Morning’s name on it but then they wanted to shift to something else and I suggested a little bodega with specialty food and wine and in particular low intervention wine because I know almost nowhere in Nevada County has that,” Hart said.
Hart suggested the concept to her parent company and they gave them the thumbs-up. The store carries everything from chili paste to cookbooks.
“As far as the name, that is beyond me because I wasn’t here,” Hart lamented. “It’s not a gift shop anymore at all unless people want to buy wine or olives. It’s just a small market. It was also a selfish pursuit of mine when I suggested the concept because I want it in my town and I happen to be in a position to make it happen.”
“I am so thrilled that they wanted to continue the legacy,” said Snegg. “They called me like I own the name or something. They called me six months in advance and asked, Would you mind if we use the name? I don’t own the name—it would be great if you used the name. It was very nice of them to ask. I thought it was an honor to be continued like that.”
Good Morning Supply Company is at 211 Broad Street in Nevada City. For more information please visit www.thenationalexchangehotel.com.