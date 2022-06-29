facebook tracking pixel Good as gold | TheUnion.com
Good as gold

Gold Country United's U11 competitive boys soccer team placed second at the 2022 Puma International tournament last weekend. The team traveled to Cherry Island Soccer Complex in Rio Linda for a two-day tourney and faced gold division opponents from around the state. While the team fell short in the championship game, they received some well-earned hardware. Coaches and parents applauded their improved efforts, as the team placed last in the same tournament just one year ago. For more info about the soccer league go to GoldCountryUnited.com.
Photo submitted by Scott Coffey
