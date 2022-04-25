 Gone fishing: Fishing derby returns after 2-year break | TheUnion.com
Gone fishing: Fishing derby returns after 2-year break

By John Hart | Special to The Union
The Grass Valley Sportsmen's Club’s 48th annual Fishing Derby was held Saturday morning at Lions Lake on McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. Mount Shasta Fish Hatchery brought in 500 pounds of trophy fish, and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife brought in 800 pounds of fish to stock the lake.
John Hart

 

Levi Sprayberry was one of many kids who caught some fish at the event.
John Hart

 

The fishing derby returned after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
John Hart

 

Allison Aplington, 3, and Reese Aplington fishing Saturday morning on the shore of Lions Lake.
John Hart
Thomas Farmer gets in the water to help net a fish for Forest McCully 5, with the help of Miranda Foster, left.

 

Kaycie Chilton, right, holding the fish for Levi Bandy, 5.
John Hart
Plenty of dads helped their kids land the big one on Saturday.
John Hart

