In what has become a longstanding tradition in Nevada County, the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club will hold its 49th Trout Derby Saturday at Lions Lake.
Kevin Morgan is the man behind the derby, and is enthusiastic about the event which welcomes kids three to 12 years old. Participants are asked to bring their own fishing equipment.
“I’ve been doing it for 15 years and next year will be my last year,” Morgan said. “It will be the 50th so I figure it would be a good time.”
Morgan said it isn’t uncommon to meet derby-goers from the past who are now showing up with their own children and grandchildren.
Though he leads the charge, Morgan hardly runs the derby alone. Out of about 100 members of the Sportsmen’s Club, about 30, he said, show up and help set up, answer questions, and ensure that everyone has a good time.
“Three or four years ago Lions Club—its their lake—they dug it out and made it bigger and deeper so the water stays colder and the fish stay alive. Fish & Wildlife donate the fish to us. They are really good. Mount Lassen Fish Hatchery gives us fish (and) we buy $500 of trophy fish.
“SPD just treats us fantastic. They donate soda and water and ice and we buy their hot dogs. Everybody is so nice.”
About 1,500 pounds of rainbow trout will be stocked in the lake, which is on the same property as the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The fish are provided by California Fish & Wildlife and Grass Valley Sportsmen’s. Participants need not have a fishing license, but state fishing and derby regulations will certainly be enforced.
“We put a colored mark on (participants’) hand and put their name down and when they catch their biggest out of three – you can only catch five – we only weigh the biggest three.”
Both boys and girls who catch the largest trout will be rewarded with a new fishing pole.
There will be three age groups: three to six, seven to nine, and 10 to 12.
Though the derby is based largely on the trout, like any true fisherman Morgan said: “I know there are two huge bass in there.”
“It’s just one of the best things that the Sportsmen’s Club does for the community and we don’t charge anything. And when they sign up they get two tickets and a free hot dog and soda. It’s just a good time for the family. It’s good to see these kids smile.”
The 49th annual Trout Derby will happen Saturday rain or shine, though the forecast is predicting sunny skies. Sign-in begins at 7:00 a.m. and the derby itself will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Awards will be handed out at 12:30 p.m. Lions Lake is at 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, next to the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ RV Campgrounds.