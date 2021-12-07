Gold Rush Subaru ‘shares the love’ with Hospice of the Foothills

Gold Rush Subaru in Auburn has chosen Hospice of the Foothills as their hometown designated charity for Subaru’s annual “Share the Love” event. From Nov. 18 through Jan. 3, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle leased or sold to Hospice of the Foothills, or the customer’s choice of one of four national charities.

Gold Rush Subaru in Auburn will also donate an additional $50 to Hospice of the Foothills for each sold or leased vehicle during this year’s Share the Love Event.

Over the last 13 years, through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru of America Inc. and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national charities and over 1,610 hometown charities. As of this year, Subaru is on track to bring that total to over $225 million. To those in the market for a new Subaru, this is the perfect opportunity to get a great deal and support an amazing organization, said event organizers.

Hospice of the Foothills is a nonprofit community-supported healthcare organization that has provided end-of-life hospice and palliative care to patients and families in western Nevada County and surrounding communities since 1979. For more information about our programs and services, or to make an online donation, visit http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.org or call 530-272-5739.